NORFOLK — Services for Wilma M. Purdy, 96, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 1, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Wilma Purdy died Monday, March 28, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1925-2022
The funeral service will be livestreamed on Christ Lutheran’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Wilma was born July 24, 1925, in Lindsay to Daniel and Louise (Eucker) Gross.
On Jan. 15, 1947, Wilma married Earl Purdy at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with three children, Marilyn, Ronald and Joyce. Wilma and Earl farmed east of Madison. She loved collecting pretty dishes, cooking and baking. Her family loved her cloverleaf rolls and lemon pie. Wilma and Earl enjoyed dancing and playing cards with family and friends. Also, the couple appreciated the opportunity to travel.
In 1986, Wilma and Earl moved from the family farm to Norfolk.
Wilma was a member of the Ladies VFW Post Auxiliary, American Legion Post Auxiliary, and Christ Lutheran Church. She served on election board in Norfolk and Madison County.
Wilma is survived by her daughter, Marilyn (Stan) Manning of Tampa, Fla.; son Ronald (Pam) Purdy of Caldwell, Idaho; daughter Joyce (Keith) Leinenweaver of Norfolk; six grandsons; 13 great-grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse Earl in 2000; grandson Eric Manning in 2000; son-in-law Jim Jansen in 1999; and 12 siblings.
Memorials are suggested to Lutheran High Northeast or St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.