Wilma Lieswald

Wilma J. Lieswald, 87, Meadow Grove
She died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1933-2020
Wilma Jean Lyall was born north of Meadow Grove on April 6, 1933, to Lura Alice (Yonts) Lyall and Elbert Lyall. She was the youngest of eight children.
Wilma attended school in Meadow Grove and graduated with the class of 1950. She attended a summer course at Wayne State and taught country school for a year.
Wilma was united in marriage to Lester Lieswald in June 1951. Four children were born to them: Kirk, Randy (Diane), Jeff and Leslie (John) Kerkman. Wilma was also a grandmother of eight.
Wilma was on the library board for many years and worked at Dale Electronics in Norfolk. She loved to read, do crossword puzzles, garden, feed birds and take care of her dogs and cats.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Lester; a son, Jeff Lieswald; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Lieswald; and seven brothers and sisters.