Wilma Lieswald

TILDEN — Services for Wilma J. Lieswald, 87, Meadow Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Services for Evelyn M. Schrunk, 94, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
SPENCER — Services for Lois Johnson, 95, O’Neill, formerly of Bristow, will be held at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Donald Benck, 92, Bloomfield, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Bloomfield City Cemetery. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, Army National Guard Hono…
LINCOLN – Memorial services for Lucretia “Lucky” Heaps, 80, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Faith Lutheran Church in Lincoln. The Rev. Gary Dunker will officiate.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for LaVerne Haynes, 101, Grand Island, formerly of O’Neill, will be at a later date at the United Methodist Church in O’Neill. Inurnment will be in the Page Cemetery.
PIERCE — Private services for Darla M. Hutchison, 56, Lincoln, were conducted and burial was in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
TILDEN — Services for Gregory Schwartz, 70, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Fellowship Hall in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
LYNCH — Graveside services for Martin Jehorek Jr., 85, Valentine, formerly of Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery in Lynch. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate.