Wilma Johnson

NORFOLK — Services for Wilma J. Johnson, 90, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
She died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her residence in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are requested to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Elkhorn Valley Museum.
1929-2020
Wilma Jean was born Sept. 19, 1929, in Emerson, to Charles and Lisetta (Bichel) Langmack. After graduating from high school in Emerson, she attended NBT Technical School in Sioux City and graduated with a degree in secretarial.
On Sept. 11, 1949, Wilma married Wendell D. Johnson in Emerson. They moved to Milwaukee, Wis., in October 1949, where Wendell attended Milwaukee School of Engineering while working part time for a refrigeration service company, and Wilma worked for a printing company.
They moved to Columbus in February 1952 after Wendell graduated to start Major Refrigeration. They moved the company to Norfolk in August 1952. The couple operated Major Refrigeration in Norfolk until they retired in 1991.
Wilma was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Wilma belonged to the Rebekah Circle at St. John’s, served on numerous committees, taught Sunday School, Bible School and held several leadership roles.
Wilma and Wendell loved to travel to other countries, throughout the U.S., to away Husker football games and all home games.
She is survived by her children, Mike (Bonnie) Johnson of Norfolk, Wayne (Vicki) Johnson of Appleton, Wis., Ron (Julie) Johnson of Norfolk, Dennis (Karen) Johnson of Norfolk and Wendi (Dennis) Colyer of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Shirley Chace of Norfolk; and nieces and nephews.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Wendell;, and her sisters, Alice Anderson and Janet Macking.
Special thanks to the staff of the Heritage of Bel-Air, AseraCare Hospice and the Home Instead Senior Care caregivers, especially Angie Randles, Stacey Reed and Carol Vest Janke.
