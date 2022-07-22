BAZILE MILLS — Services for Wilma Guhlke, 92, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Wilma Guhlke died Monday, July 18, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
1929-2022
Wilma A. (Lemke) Guhlke, daughter of Emil and Elnora (Schultz) Lemke, was born Nov. 4, 1929, at Bloomfield. She attended country schools near the family home northwest of Bloomfield. Wilma was baptized on July 11, 1934, and confirmed on April 14, 1946, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield.
On Nov. 5, 1950, Wilma was united in marriage to Forest Guhlke at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
Wilma farmed with Forest in the Bloomfield and Creighton area until moving into Creighton. She was a cook at Creighton Community Schools for 22 years and also was a housekeeper and groundskeeper at Bruce Park Terrace.
Wilma enjoyed sewing and gardening. Wilma loved traveling around the country with Forest. She also enjoyed joining him when the Old Time Music Makers Band played at local nursing homes and at other events in Northeast Nebraska.
Wilma was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills.
Wilma is survived by her sister, Norma (Allen) Ober of Bloomfield; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Forest on June 15, 2014; a brother, Dale (Selma) Lemke; a sister, Betty Lemke; and nephews Ron Lemke and Brian Ober.