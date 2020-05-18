Wilma Amen

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Wilma E. (Pinnt) Amen, 92, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
She died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Care Center in Norfolk.
1927-2020
Wilma Esther was born Oct. 3, 1927, to Reuben and Esther (Pribnow) Pinnt. She was baptized, confirmed and later married at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Wilma attended School District 21 in Stanton County, graduating from Norfolk High School in 1945.
Wilma then worked as a bookkeeper for Norco Mills in Norfolk, where she met her spouse, Edwin R. Amen, when he returned from military service in Germany. They were married Oct. 6, 1946. To them three children were born, Deborah, Miles and Jeffrey.
Wilma was a stay-at-home mom, involved with her children’s school and Girl Scouts. She was a member of an extension club for many years and enjoyed sewing and quilting, sewing for her children and family members. She and several of her Grace Lutheran lady friends had their own “Sewing Club,” which met once a month. She also was a member of the ladies aid at Grace Lutheran and served in many offices.
After her children were grown and in college, Wilma worked at the book store at the Norfolk Junior College.
Wilma and Ed enjoyed camping with their children when they were small. Later, she and Ed enjoyed traveling, especially to where their children lived.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Ed; her son, Miles; her sisters, Lois Walter and Susan White; her twin siblings, Roy and Rhoda in infancy; and several sisters and brothers-in-law.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Goad, and her family, Erin and Joe Corrao, and their children, Austin and Bella, all of Wisconsin; a son, Jeffrey and Robbi Amen, and their daughter, Ashley, Gordon and Alex Splatt; and a son, Timothy Amen and spouse, Michaela Ulibarri, and granddaughter Koreen and Dan Joseph and children Aley and Andrea, all of Colorado; brothers Dale, Dave (Lori) Pinnt of Norfolk; a sister, Rachel Jensen of Fremont; her brothers-in-law, Otto Walter and Bob (Janette) Amen; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church or to the Faith Regional Foundation (St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation & Care Center and Faith Regional Hospice Services).
