Wilma Amen

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Wilma E. (Pinnt) Amen, 92, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.

She died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Care Center in Norfolk.

1927-2020

Wilma Esther was born Oct. 3, 1927, to Reuben and Esther (Pribnow) Pinnt. She was baptized, confirmed and later married at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Wilma attended School District 21 in Stanton County, graduating from Norfolk High School in 1945.

Wilma then worked as a bookkeeper for Norco Mills in Norfolk, where she met her spouse, Edwin R. Amen, when he returned from military service in Germany. They were married Oct. 6, 1946. To them three children were born, Deborah, Miles and Jeffrey.

Wilma was a stay-at-home mom, involved with her children’s school and Girl Scouts. She was a member of an extension club for many years and enjoyed sewing and quilting, sewing for her children and family members. She and several of her Grace Lutheran lady friends had their own “Sewing Club,” which met once a month. She also was a member of the ladies aid at Grace Lutheran and served in many offices.

After her children were grown and in college, Wilma worked at the book store at the Norfolk Junior College.

Wilma and Ed enjoyed camping with their children when they were small. Later, she and Ed enjoyed traveling, especially to where their children lived.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Ed; her son, Miles; her sisters, Lois Walter and Susan White; her twin siblings, Roy and Rhoda in infancy; and several sisters and brothers-in-law.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Goad, and her family, Erin and Joe Corrao, and their children, Austin and Bella, all of Wisconsin; a son, Jeffrey and Robbi Amen, and their daughter, Ashley, Gordon and Alex Splatt; and a son, Timothy Amen and spouse, Michaela Ulibarri, and granddaughter Koreen and Dan Joseph and children Aley and Andrea, all of Colorado; brothers Dale, Dave (Lori) Pinnt of Norfolk; a sister, Rachel Jensen of Fremont; her brothers-in-law, Otto Walter and Bob (Janette) Amen; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Grace Lutheran Church or to the Faith Regional Foundation (St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation & Care Center and Faith Regional Hospice Services).

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Cody Stone

STANTON — Services for Cody Stone, 22, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate.

Don Volwiler

CARROLL — Private graveside services for Don E. Volwiler, 82, Carroll, will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll with military rites.

Grace Wicks

PLAINVIEW — Services for Grace Marie Wicks, infant daughter of Mandy and

Kathleen Stewart

RANDOLPH — Services for Kathleen Stewart, 86, Randolph, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. Gary Volt will officiate. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery.

Roger Roth

SPENCER — Services for Roger Roth, 80, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.

Margaret Paulsen

O’NEILL — Private services for Margaret “Shug” Paulsen, 95, O’Neill, will be at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden.

Barbara Hulscher

A celebration of life for Barbara K. Hulscher, 83, will be at a later date.

Robert Nelsen

CREIGHTON — Services for Robert Nelsen, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Elizabeth Norvell

LAUREL — Services for Elizabeth M. Norvell, 92, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her residence in Laurel.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

