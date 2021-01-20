Willis Wilbeck

WAUSA — Memorial services for Willis L. Wilbeck, 94, Wausa, will be at a later date.
He died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
1926-2021
Almighty God created the life of Willis LeRoy Wilbeck and on Jan. 22, 1926, he was born to Christian and Julia (Bahnsen) Wilbeck. He was the youngest of seven children.
Willis was baptized at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bloomfield and confirmed at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield, where he remained a member until his death.
Willis spent his youth on a farm northeast of Wausa and attended Look-out District 96 school through the eighth grade.
At age 19, Willis entered the U.S. Army. He began basic training at Camp Fannin, Texas, in June 1945. Willis served in Germany and was discharged in November 1946.
Willis returned to farming and together with his brother, John, provided custom baling, corn shelling, and combining services.
God blessed Willis by giving him Vernal Peters as his spouse. On a snowy day, they were united in marriage in Osmond at the church parsonage on Feb. 28, 1949. They began married life on the farm 2 miles west of Pleasant Valley and remained on the family farm for 42 years, before retiring in 1991 in Wausa.
To this union, three children were born: Timothy, James and Beverley.
Willis was a “Mr. Fix It.” He was a skilled carpenter and mechanic and tackled any project from kitchen cabinets to farm equipment. After retirement, he continued to help his son, Jim, on the farm.
Willis and Vernal enjoyed bowling, traveling, dancing and worked on puzzles. Upon their completion, the puzzles were framed and gifted to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Willis experienced a full and rich life. He lived each day embracing what he cherished — faith, family and farming.
Willis received his crown of life on Jan. 18, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield at the age of 94.
He is survived by his spouse of 71 years, Vernal; his children, Tim (Kathleen) Wilbeck of Exeter, Jim (Jane) Wilbeck Hartington and Beverley (Craig) Vanness of Wausa; his grandchildren, Kelley (Al) Meyers, Travis Wilbeck, Chad (Kris) Vanness, Curtis (Kay) Vanness, Anne (Curt) Stratmen, Terri Jo (Travis) Mlady, Kendra (Marty) Schmidt, Macy Bloomquist (Kyle Johnson) and Michael Joy (fiancée Nickole); 18 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Florence Peters; and many nieces and nephews.
Willis was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Wilhem and Emma (Krohn) Peters; his brothers, John (Elsie), George (Anna) and Fred (Gertrude); his sisters, Anna (John) Oakason, Emma (Sike) Pedersen and Elizabeth (Elmer) Gatzemeyer; his in-laws, Dorothy (Norris) Gillilan, Wilbur (Doris) Peters, Opal (Lyle) Schultz, Vinona (Eugene) McGarrity and Albur Peters; and a great-grandson, Vaughn Stratmen.