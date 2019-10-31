NORFOLK — Services for Willis Wachter, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with entombment in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus.
1923-2019
Willis Arnold Wachter, son of Arnold and Emma (Schlack) Wachter, was born Aug. 27, 1923, west of Hadar. He graduated from Norfolk High School and attended Norfolk Business College. Willis served in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Gulfport, Miss.
He married Verona Schellpeper on Oct. 8, 1944, at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Pierce.
Willis was employed in Omaha with the W.O. Department of U.S. Engineers. He then attended college at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Willis worked many years for the IRS, including assignments in New York City and Chicago.
He retired from the Norfolk IRS office and started his own accounting office.
Willis was a charter member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. As well as Willis’s deep abiding faith in God, he was a loving spouse, father and grandfather, and he will be deeply missed by all.
Willis is survived by his sons, Rod and spouse Cindee of Columbus and Steve Wachter and his spouse Paula Anderson of New Ulm, Minn.; his grandchildren, Mitch and spouse Amber Wachter, Alex Wachter, Jared Wachter and spouse Grace Ouyang and Conrad Wachter; three great-grandchildren, Finlee Wachter, Barrett Wachter and Vera Wachter; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Emma; his spouse, Verona; his brothers, Leroy and Iven; and his sisters, Helen, Wilma and Morine.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.