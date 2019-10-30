Willis Wachter

NORFOLK — Services for Willis Wachter, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with entombment in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum in Norfolk.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral home.

He died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus.

Helen Henn

RAEVILLE — Services for Helen A. Henn, 90, Petersburg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Janice Warneke

COLUMBUS — Services for Mrs. Allard (Janice) Warneke, 79, Columbus, were Wednesday at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. The Rev. Aaron Witt officiated. Burial was scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Gloria Smith

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gloria Y. Smith, 87, Norfolk, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 606 Channel Road, in Norfolk. Mark Hyatt will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Barb Holdorf

WAYNE — Services for Barb Holdorf, 83, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Wakefield. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery in Concord.

Thomas Mischke

Thomas Abler

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

