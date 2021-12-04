NORFOLK — Services for Willis R. Schlote, 98, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Willis Schlote died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1923-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Willis was born June 8, 1923, in rural Knox County. He was the middle child of Raymond and Alma (Gieselman) Schlote. He went to school through seventh grade and also passed his eighth-grade test that year.
Times were tough, so instead of going on to high school, he put his focus on 4-H, where he showed Hereford and Angus cattle and Berkshire hogs. He was also a member of the demonstration teams and one year won a one-week trip to Chicago. Willis always said he learned more from 4-H than he ever would have from high school.
On Nov. 7, 1954, Willis married Norma Huetig of Laurel. The couple made their home in Bloomfield, where three children were born. Willis purchased and ran the Red Wing Shoe Store until 1964, when he moved the family to Norfolk.
Willis worked as a tractor mechanic at both Dinkel Implement and Lutz Implement. Willis’ love of 4-H resurfaced, and he organized the Wonder Workers 4-H Club. He served as a leader for many years, teaching many young boys about small engines.
Willis was always tinkering on cars and engines, and he took his little Red Rambler Ambassador to many car shows. Willis also loved gardening and achieved the status of Master Gardener. He often contributed gardening articles to the Norfolk Daily News. In 2006, he survived a serious case of West Nile, but he returned to gardening and won many open class ribbons for his flowers and vegetables.
He is survived by his children, the Rev. Loy (Nancy) Schlote of Plainfield, Ill., Lea (Larry) McKenna of Osmond and Lyle (Mona) Schlote of Norfolk; grandchildren Will Baumer, Christy (John) Sharp and Gandhi (Audrey) Schlote; great-grandchildren Ella, Max and Nathan; and many nieces and nephews.
Willis was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; brother Vigil; and sister Luella.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Nebraska Public Television.
