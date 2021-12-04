You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Willis Schlote

Willis Schlote

NORFOLK — Services for Willis R. Schlote, 98, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Willis Schlote died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

 1923-2021

The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Willis was born June 8, 1923, in rural Knox County. He was the middle child of Raymond and Alma (Gieselman) Schlote. He went to school through seventh grade and also passed his eighth-grade test that year.

Times were tough, so instead of going on to high school, he put his focus on 4-H, where he showed Hereford and Angus cattle and Berkshire hogs. He was also a member of the demonstration teams and one year won a one-week trip to Chicago. Willis always said he learned more from 4-H than he ever would have from high school.

On Nov. 7, 1954, Willis married Norma Huetig of Laurel. The couple made their home in Bloomfield, where three children were born. Willis purchased and ran the Red Wing Shoe Store until 1964, when he moved the family to Norfolk.

Willis worked as a tractor mechanic at both Dinkel Implement and Lutz Implement. Willis’ love of 4-H resurfaced, and he organized the Wonder Workers 4-H Club. He served as a leader for many years, teaching many young boys about small engines.

Willis was always tinkering on cars and engines, and he took his little Red Rambler Ambassador to many car shows. Willis also loved gardening and achieved the status of Master Gardener. He often contributed gardening articles to the Norfolk Daily News. In 2006, he survived a serious case of West Nile, but he returned to gardening and won many open class ribbons for his flowers and vegetables.

He is survived by his children, the Rev. Loy (Nancy) Schlote of Plainfield, Ill., Lea (Larry) McKenna of Osmond and Lyle (Mona) Schlote of Norfolk; grandchildren Will Baumer, Christy (John) Sharp and Gandhi (Audrey) Schlote; great-grandchildren Ella, Max and Nathan; and many nieces and nephews.

Willis was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; brother Vigil; and sister Luella.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Nebraska Public Television.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Marlin Winter

Marlin Winter

NORFOLK — Services for Marlin V. Winter, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Marlin Winter died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Willie Mahler

Willie Mahler

BEEMER — Services for Willie Mahler, 87, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Willie Mahler died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at his home.

Martha Beckmann

Martha Beckmann

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Martha Beckmann, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Bobbie Tuttle

Bobbie Tuttle

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobbie Gene “Bob” Tuttle, 82, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk. The Rev. Ty Woznek will officiate.

Gus Bentz

Gus Bentz

SPENCER — Services for Gus Bentz, 65, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Spencer Community Hall. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate with private burial at a later date.

Richard Uecker

Richard Uecker

NORFOLK — Services for Richard Uecker, 66, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Richard Uecker died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Donald Meadows

Donald Meadows

NELIGH — Memorial visitation for Donald Meadows, 83, Niobrara, formerly of Neligh, will be 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Graveside services will follow at about 4:15 p.m. at Tilden City Cemetery. John Petersen will officiate.

George Grubbs

George Grubbs

BRUNSWICK — Graveside services for George W. Grubbs, 86, Plainview, formerly of Brunswick, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Brunswick City Cemetery.

Daniel Muehlbauer

Daniel Muehlbauer

NORFOLK — Services for Daniel Muehlbauer, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Daniel Muehlbauer died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara