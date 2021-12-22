NORFOLK — Services for Willis A. “Willie” Mundorf, 90, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Deacon Ted Coler will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.
Public graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine.
Willis Mundorf died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
1931-2021
Willie was born July 12, 1931, to William J. and Ann (Barnes) Stetter in Valentine. She graduated high school from St. Mary’s Academy in O’Neill in 1949. Willie married Eldon Mundorf on May 24, 1951, in Valentine. To this union, five children were born. In 1958, she and Eldon moved from Valentine to Norfolk and she was blessed to be able to stay home and raise her family.
Willie truly loved cooking, baking and caring for her family. Her many friends were always welcomed into her home and never left without first something to eat or drink. She also enjoyed collecting antiques, quilting and doing counted cross stitch. She had the great pleasure of traveling extensively with Eldon throughout their 70 years of marriage.
She is survived by her spouse, Eldon of Norfolk; her children, Terri Hughes of Norfolk, Bill Mundorf of Hot Springs, S.D., John (Lynn) Mundorf of Mullen, Randy (Kathryn) Mundorf of Spearfish, S.D., and Sheila (Mark) Dreismeier of Norfolk; 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; sister Carolyn “Jimmie” Gates of Gordon; brother William R. (Delia) Stetter of Valentine; brothers-in-law Jerry (Millie) Mundorf and Richard Watts; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law Max Gates; and grandson-in-law Kent Tegeler.
Soloist for the service will be Kathy Olson and pianist will be Steve Reinke. Pallbearers will be Luke Hughes, Abraham Hughes, Miles Mundorf, Joe Mundorf, Jake Mundorf and Ian Hansen.
A luncheon will follow the public graveside service Tuesday at St. Nicholas Parish Hall.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.