Willis Benedict

PIERCE — Graveside services for Willis D. Benedict, 69, Norfolk, were Monday at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. The Rev. Randy Dilts officiated.
He died Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Born Aug. 13, 1950, in Norfolk, Willis D. Benedict was the son of Melvin and Lorene (Boettger) Benedict. He attended grade school in Stanton and then Norfolk High School.
After his education, Willis worked for the Holiday Inn and the Villa Inn. He later worked for various construction companies throughout the area. Willis enjoyed going to flea markets and garage sales.
Survivors include a brother, Harold Benedict of Lincoln and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Charles and Edwin; his stepfather and a niece.
