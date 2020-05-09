Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 29 EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PLATTE, STANTON, BOONE, MADISON, WAYNE, ANTELOPE,
PIERCE, KNOX AND CEDAR COUNTIES.

* WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY.

* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR
PLUMBING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT
FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD
BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE
IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-
GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.

&&

Willis Benedict

NORFOLK — Private graveside service for Willis D. Benedict, 69, Norfolk, will be held at the Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Mr. Benedict died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Charles Faughender

PIERCE — Private memorial services for Charles S. Faughender, 82, Pierce, will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

Brian Berner

RANDOLPH — Services for Brian Robert Berner, 51, Belden, will be Monday, May 11, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph, with the Rev. Trudy Powell officiating. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery. Restricted public visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Johnson F…

Steven Hanzlik

WISNER — Memorial services for Steven R. Hanzlik, 58, Madison, are currently pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.

Cody Svatos

LYNCH — Private family services for Cody F. “Badger” Svatos, 28, Lynch, will be Tuesday, May 12. Jeff Hart will officiate with public graveside services to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Lynch. Due to current healthcare measures concerning COVID-19, social distancing guide…

Cody Svatos

SPENCER — Services for Cody Svatos, 28, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Karen Stearns

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Karen R. Linscott Stearns, 79, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, in Norfolk.

Randy Higgins

NORFOLK — Randy Higgins, 69, Norfolk, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Helen Miller

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Helen “Quita” Miller, 70, will be Monday, May 11, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

