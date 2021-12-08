You have permission to edit this article.
Willie Mahler

Willie Mahler

BEEMER — A celebration of life for Willie D. Mahler, 87, will be 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Beemer American Legion Hall. Military honors will take place at 2:45 p.m. by the Beemer American Legion Post 159 and the Beemer American Legion Riders Post 159. Minnick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Willie Mahler died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at his home.

1933-2021

Willie Dale Mahler was born in Elgin on Dec. 10, 1933, to Elmer and Marjorie Mahler. During his youth he lived in various towns in Nebraska and Michigan. He graduated from Neligh High School in 1952.

Following his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. His basic military training was at Lackland Air Force Base. He was assigned to Travis Air Force Base, where he was a boxing instructor, and his love of stock car racing began. He separated from the Air Force in 1956.

On Dec 10, 1960, he wed Arline J Morris.

Willie was a free spirit and a jack of all trades. He owned several businesses and worked in a variety of career fields. He was most noted for owning the Lazy Dude Lounge, home of the World Famous Willie Burger.

He was joined in marriage to Mary (Pape) Bradfield on Oct. 25, 1986.

Willie had many passions in his life. The ones that stood apart were stock car racing, in which he claimed yearly points leader multiple times, and golfing, where he introduced many people to the game and nailed three holes in one.

One of his greatest accomplishments was the forming of the Beemer American Legion Riders Chapter 159. It was chartered on Aug. 11, 2012.

His greatest pride was his family who bore enough of his traits to both amuse and annoy him.

Survivors include Kelly Mahler of Omaha; Kristy and Joe Davis of Marion, Texas, and family Kelsey (Royce), Cobin (Baylee), Taylor and Tanner; Becky Bradfield of Ponte Verda Beach, Fla.; Adam Bradfield and Robin Ebel of Waterloo and family Justin and Chaz; Tracy and Tim Oligmueller of Beemer and family Emily John Bradfield of Boston, Mass.; and a brother, Elmer (Skeet) Mahler and Sandra (Sandy) Johnston of Lincoln.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents and his spouse, Mary Mahler.

He continued to give even in death by donating his body to the University of Creighton.

Casual patriotic dress is requested for the event. Please bring your Willie stories.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Legion Riders Chapter 159 or the Beemer Rescue Unit.

