BEEMER — Services for Willie Mahler, 87, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Willie Mahler died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at his home.
NORFOLK — Services for Harold W. Nielsen (Trooper II), 79, Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Park Center Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted…
FOSTER — Services for Ray L. Flesner, 86, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American …
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Donald D. Miller, 96, Norfolk, formerly of Wisner, will be at a later date in the spring of 2022.
NORFOLK — Private services for Dr. Roger A. Cutshall, 98, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
ATKINSON — Services for Shirley (Naber) Morey, 85, Buckley, Wash., formerly of Butte and Atkinson, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Jean Pelc, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jean Pelc died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for Gary L. Richter, 68, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Bega Cemetery.