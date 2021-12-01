You have permission to edit this article.
Willie Mahler

BEEMER — Services for Willie Mahler, 87, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Willie Mahler died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at his home.

In other news

Harold Nielsen

Harold Nielsen

NORFOLK — Services for Harold W. Nielsen (Trooper II), 79, Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Park Center Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted…

Ray Flesner

Ray Flesner

FOSTER — Services for Ray L. Flesner, 86, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American …

Donald Miller

Donald Miller

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Donald D. Miller, 96, Norfolk, formerly of Wisner, will be at a later date in the spring of 2022.

Roger Cutshall

Roger Cutshall

NORFOLK — Private services for Dr. Roger A. Cutshall, 98, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Shirley Morey

Shirley Morey

ATKINSON — Services for Shirley (Naber) Morey, 85, Buckley, Wash., formerly of Butte and Atkinson, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Merry Braun

Merry Braun

NORFOLK — Private services for Merry Braun, 75, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Jean Pelc

Jean Pelc

NORFOLK — Services for Jean Pelc, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jean Pelc died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Gary Richter

Gary Richter

STANTON — Services for Gary L. Richter, 68, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Bega Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

