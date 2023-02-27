William Wondercheck

ALBION — William D. “Bill” Wondercheck Jr., 97, Albion, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 6, at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Church in rural Albion. The Rev. Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by the American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.