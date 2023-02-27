 Skip to main content
William Wondercheck

ALBION — William D. “Bill” Wondercheck Jr., 97, Albion, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 6, at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Church in rural Albion. The Rev. Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery with military rites by the American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.

In other news

NORFOLK — Services for Teresa D. “Terrie” Bowder, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in St. Boniface Cemetery in Menominee.

ALBION — William D. “Bill” Wondercheck Jr., 97, Albion, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

NORFOLK — Services for Preston L. Haase, 14, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Neil and Bridget Gately will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

PAPILLION — Memorial services for Elaine A. Schreiber, 88, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at Trinity Church in Papillion.

LAUREL — Jacqueline Kirkpatrick, 86, Laurel, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.

NORFOLK — Services for Teresa D. “Terrie” Bowder, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in St. Boniface Cemetery in Menominee.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for David S. Farner, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate with inurnment in the church columbarium.

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Marcella E. “Sally” Renner, 97, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

BUTTE — Memorial services for Jerry Saueressig, 75, Butte, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Butte.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

