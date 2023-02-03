NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for William D. “Bill” Wondercheck Jr., 97, of Albion will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 6, at Immanuel-Zion Church (South Branch) in rural Albion with the Rev. Elizabeth Goehring officiating. Inurnment will be in South Branch Cemetery with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the church.
William Wondercheck Jr. died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.