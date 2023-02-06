 Skip to main content
William Wondercheck Jr.

ALBION — Memorial services for William D. “Bill” Wondercheck Jr., 97, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 6, at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Church in rural Albion. The Rev. Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Inurnment will be in South Branch Cemetery with military rites by the American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the church.

William Wondercheck died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.

1925-2023

William “Bill” DeVon Wondercheck Jr. was born to William David and Sephern (Sjoberg) Wondercheck on Sept. 22, 1925, at Atkinson. His parents moved to a farm south of Newman Grove while he was a baby. Growing up, he lived near Albion and Newman Grove. Bill attended Albion High School and graduated with the class of 1943.

After graduation, Bill farmed with his parents until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951. He had basic training at Fort Riley, Kan., then was stationed in Japan during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged in January 1953. Once discharged, he went back to farming on his own.

On Sept. 27, 1953, Bill was united in marriage to Opal Upton. To this union, six children were born. Bill farmed near Newman Grove until he fully retired in 2010. Bill and Opal spent 21 winters in Arizona as snowbirds. They enjoyed square dancing and traveling in their retirement years.

Bill was active on the Newman Grove Co-op, School District 95 and Immanuel-Zion church boards. He was a member of the Immanuel-Zion Lutheran Church and the Newman Grove American Legion Post 73.

Bill is survived by his spouse of 69 years, Opal Wondercheck of Albion; children Kalene (Art) Howell of Albion, Zane (Teresa) Wondercheck of Newman Grove, Lynn (Wanda) Wondercheck of Albion, Daryl (Sherry) Wondercheck of Chandler, Ariz., Jolene (Mike) Block of Cozad, Gary (Debora) Wondercheck of Garden Grove, Calif.; 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Adelia Brader of Norfolk; and brother-in-law Arlan (Dorothy) Upton of Beaver Crossing.

He is preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Zane Wondercheck; sisters and brothers-in-law, Chuck (Bethene) Harpham and Bill (Naoma) Ronnfeldt; and brothers-in-laws Marvin Brader and Gerald Upton.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

