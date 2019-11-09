William Werner

HUMPHREY — Services for William “Bill” Werner, 76, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time, also at the church.
He died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the Columbus Community Hospital.
Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
Bill was born on June 19, 1943, in Humphrey to Martin and Mildred (Bender) Werner. He graduated from St. Francis High School, and on June 29, 1963, he married Karen Schnitzler at St. Francis Catholic Church.
Bill started a hardware store and appliance business in Humphrey and later expanded to Madison and Norfolk. He served as a two-term mayor, dedicating his time to Humphrey’s needs, and was instrumental in ensuring that a new housing development came into fruition.
Bill aided many people in their recovery efforts of alcohol abuse. He also served several years on the Humphrey Fire and Rescue squad. Bill served as president and vice president of the athletic department, parish council, extraordinary ministers of the Eucharist, financial supporters of both church and school, as well as countless hours volunteering his time and talent.
He loved to travel and, for many years, he fished and hunted with family and friends. Bill loved wildlife and enjoyed watching the birds, rabbits and squirrels run around the yard.
He was especially proud of his grandchildren and, later on, his six great-grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his spouse, Karen Werner of Humphrey; a son, Tim (Jill Herink) Werner of Humphrey; a daughter, Lisa (Jim) Danson of Lincoln; a daughter, Julie (Keith) Frauendorfer of Royse City, Texas; a son, Mike (Jill Pelzer) Werner of Colorado Springs, Colo.; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, Taylor and Chelsea Werner, Hartley and Hank; Jameson and Sara Werner, Jack and Kasen; Jake and Marissa Werner; Jessica Danson Gul and Ugras Sidar Gul, Defne and Ellis; Jonathon Danson; Megan and Ryan Oliver; Kendall Frauendorfer; Creighton and Sierra Werner; his sisters, Betty Pfeifer of York, Mary (Melvin) Dohmen of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, Cathy (Ralph) Capazo of Omaha, Pat (Rich) Backes of Broomfield, Colo., Sharon (Gary) Babel of Omaha, Peggy (Bob) Peterson of San Tan Valley, Ariz., Connie Golden of Omaha, Sue Wackel of Crete, Rebecca (Dennis) Pick of Oakton, Va., Cindy Renfro of Ida Grove, Iowa, and Judy (Mike) Slattery of Lincoln; his brothers, Richard (Maureen) Werner of Lincoln, Tom Werner of Wahoo, Jack Werner of Davis, Calif., Bob (Donna) Werner of Columbus and Terry (Mary) Werner of Lincoln; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Mildred Werner; an infant brother, Joseph Werner, and brothers-in-law David Golden and Ralph Pfeifer.
Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.