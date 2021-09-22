VERDIGRE — Private services for William Wandrey Jr., 84, Verdigre, will be at a later date.
William Wandrey Jr. died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.
VERDIGRE — Private services for William Wandrey Jr., 84, Verdigre, will be at a later date.
William Wandrey Jr. died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.
BUTTE — Services for R. Mary Lewis, 91, Butte, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Butte. The Rev. Tim Hazen will officiate.
SPENCER — Services for Cleora Ruff, 80, Bristow, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Martha (Kubes) Gillespie, 91, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Mahlon “Jack” Kohler, 96, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreig…
VERDIGRE — Private services for William Wandrey Jr., 84, Verdigre, will be at a later date.
SPENCER — Services for Helen Schmitz, 91, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Helen Schmitz died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
CREIGHTON — Services for Paul “Butch” Wagner, 84, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Martha (Kubes) Gillespie, 91, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Crystal Matthews, 67, O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Clyde Teel will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.