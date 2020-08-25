William Sohl

NORFOLK — An inurnment ceremony for William “Bill” Sohl, 60, Yankton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Since August in Nebraska can be warm and humid, informal, weather-appropriate dress is encouraged. There will be a lunch on your own at Black Cow Fat Pig, 702 W. Norfolk Ave., in Norfolk after the ceremony.
CREIGHTON — Services for Kenneth W. Forbes, 92, Brunswick, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at CHI Heath St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.
CREIGHTON — Services for Rodger Risinger, 90, Pierce, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Randy Fahrenholz, 59, O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Sharon Blain, 71, Page, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Assembly of God Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the Hope-Enterprise Cemetery north of Orchard.
CROFTON — Graveside services for Mae G. Halsey, 89, Plainview, formerly of Magnet, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Crofton City Cemetery. The Rev. Joan Alexander of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview is in charge of the arrangements.
ALLEN — Services for Karen L. Abts, 65, Dixon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Allen United Methodist Church.
SPENCER — Private services for Justin King, 38, Bristow, will be held under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home of Spencer. He died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at his home.
