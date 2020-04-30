William Sohl

YANKTON — William W. Sohl, 60, Yankton, formerly of Norfolk, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his residence.
No services are planned and arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
HARTINGTON — Services for Francis A. Wortmann, 95, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Hartington VFW Post 5283.
AINSWORTH — Private graveside services for Gerald E. “Jerry” Priest, 86, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 1, in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Private services for Victoria “Vicki” Robertson, 56, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Lawrence “Larry” Eggen, 85, Creighton, will be Friday, May 1, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on May 7 at Bloomfield City Cemetery.
STANTON — Private services for Viola Wegner, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 1, at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton will officiate.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Donald J. Walton, 94, Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 30, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Due to restrictions in place due to COVID-19, services will be private. Graveside services will be at 11:45 a.m. at Ple…
STANTON — Services for Viola Wegner, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.
