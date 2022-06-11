NORFOLK — Services for William F. “Bill” Sheppard Jr., 68, Norfolk, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Norfolk. Officiating the service will be the Revs. Cindy Cone and Randall Coffin. Family inurnment will take place in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till service time on Tuesday.
William Sheppard Jr. died on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.