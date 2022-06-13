NORFOLK — Services for William F. “Bill” Sheppard Jr., 68, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 14, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Norfolk. The Revs. Cindy Cone and Randall Coffin will officiate. Family inurnment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Tuesday until service time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
William Sheppard Jr. died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1954-2022
Bill was born on Jan. 10, 1954, in Norfolk to William Sr. and Maryalys (Tuve) Sheppard. Bill attended grade school in Norfolk graduating from Norfolk High School in 1972 before attending courses at Northeast Community College. Bill worked at Nucor for 39 years and truly loved his job.
Bill married Linda Beckman on June 15, 1975, in Norfolk. Bill enjoyed anything and everything to do with cars — he liked working on cars, collecting cars, driving fast and playing with RC cars. He most of all enjoyed spending time with family, attending grandchildren’s activities, and traveling. He was known as the “Grill Master.”
Survivors include spouse Linda Sheppard of Norfolk; children William III (Carrie) Sheppard of Norfolk and Megan (David) Phillips of Norfolk; grandchildren Danica, William IV and Nolynn; mother Maryalys of Tomball, Texas; brother Jeff (Deb) Sheppard; sisters Lori and Linda; many nieces and nephews; and man’s best friend, Bob the dog.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Sr.; brother Steven; father- and mother-in-law Bernard and Alma Beckman; and sister-in-law Barbara Renander.
Casket bearers will be Drew Decamp, Scott Decamp, Kelly Koch, Mark Mellick, Ryan Mead and Jon Mead. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.