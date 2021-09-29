You have permission to edit this article.
William Seretta

ATKINSON — Services for William Seretta, 61, Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 86.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.

William Seretta died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Sioux Falls, S.D.

In other news

Charles Pfanstiel

OSMOND — Services for Charles R. Pfanstiel, 88, Osmond, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Revs. Glen Emery and Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by American L…

Marveen Fredrickson

WAYNE — Services for Marveen A. Fredrickson, 77, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne.

James Ruge

NORFOLK — Services for James A. “Jim” Ruge, 56, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

James O’Dey

NORFOLK — Memorial services for James O’Dey, 75, Anthony, Fla., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Darlene Zobel

NORFOLK — Services for Darlene J. Zobel, 94, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Brenda Aldrich

NORFOLK — Services for Brenda Aldrich, 77, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Brenda Aldrich died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at her residence.

Ronald Hoferer

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronald Hoferer, 83, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate. Burial will be in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Thelma Klassen

NORFOLK — Services for Thelma Klassen, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Thelma Klassen died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at her home.

Brenda Aldrich

NORFOLK — Services for Brenda Aldrich, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Sam Kitto will officiate with burial in Congregational Cemetery in Santee.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

