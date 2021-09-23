CREIGHTON — William Schultz, 74, Creighton, died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at his residence. Per his wishes, no services are planned.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Martha (Kubes) Gillespie, 91, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Lois J. Griswold, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Lois Griswold died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
VERDIGRE — Private services for William Wandrey Jr., 84, Verdigre, will be at a later date.
HOSKINS — Services for Dona (Dobb) Painter, 71, Hoskins, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Hoskins Community Center. Clark Jenkinson will officiate.
NAPER — Memorial services for Marvin Atkinson, 94, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Naper. The Rev. Samuel Crass will officiate with burial in Butte City Cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for Keith A. Gould, 67, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Keith Gould died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Joyce Hermsen, 95, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk. The Rev. Allan Stetz will officiate in Norfolk. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Colome, S.D., Cemetery.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Sharon Pollock, 79, Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery.
