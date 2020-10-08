William Reikofski

NORFOLK — Services for William F. J. “Bill” Reikofski, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military rites by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
He died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1938-2020
Bill was born on July 23, 1938, in Foster, the son of William and Elsie (Miller) Reikofski. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1956.
Following high school, Bill entered the Air Force on Sept. 4, 1956. He was a Radio Intercept Operator and served in Alaska at the time Alaska became a state. Bill earned his honorable discharge on Sept. 3, 1960.
On Aug. 14, 1966, Bill married Marjorie Krueger at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. The couple made their home in Norfolk. They became members of Grace Lutheran Church, where Bill served in many positions including as trustee, and they belonged to the Koinonia Group.
After his discharge, Bill returned to Nebraska and began his painting career with Bestt Decorators. He later was employed by Don Brenneman. Bill retired from his painting career when he was working for Ken Rassmussen. He became a sought-after handyman.
From 2000-2012, Bill and Marge belonged to Labors for Christ. They traveled throughout the Midwest, working on various church buildings, expansion and renovation projects. They worked on 12 job sites in seven states.
Bill and Marge enjoyed riding bicycles, even when he turned 80. He also was a huge Husker Fan.
Bill is survived by his spouse, Marge; their two daughters and spouses, Theresa and David Colsden of Pierce and Tamera and Robert Kratky of Dakota City; four grandchildren: Joshua and Lisa Colsden of Hadar, Megan Colsden of Pierce, Michelle Kratky of Lincoln and Nolan Kratky of Ames, Iowa; four great-grandchildren: Savannah, Chyanne, Christian and Brooklyn Colsden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Delbert Reikofski; and sister Delilah Dolesh.