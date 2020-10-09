William Murphy

WISNER — Services for William “Bill” Murphy, 83, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Wisner Care Center in Wisner.
NORFOLK — Services for Katie A. Stapleton, 23, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Oral Redlinger, 67, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Colonial Manor of Randolph.
Services for Thomas G. “Matt” Dillon, 87, Hollywood, Md., will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Chapel in Leonardtown, Md. The Rev. David Beaubien will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Fulton, S.D.
CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Janousek, 90, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Stanley Schmit will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Garry Wecker, 81, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Bishop Aaron Romesser will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
MONTEREY — Services for Paul B. Kreikemeier, 76, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at St. Boniface Catholic Church at Monterey (rural West Point). Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for William F. J. “Bill” Reikofski, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military rites by Veterans of Foreign Wars …