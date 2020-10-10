You have permission to edit this article.
William Murphy

William Murphy

William Murphy of Wisner

 Courtesy

WISNER — Services for William “Bill” Murphy, 83, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service all at the church.

He died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the Wisner Care Center in Wisner.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is in care of the arrangements.

———

William Daniel Murphy was born on March 4, 1937, in Wisner, to James and Marie (Schulte) Murphy. Those who knew him well called him “Murph.” He was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Wisner.

Murph attended District 39 for eight years and graduated from Wisner High School in 1955. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country proudly in Germany from 1956 to 1958.

In 1962, he was united in marriage to Judith Ann Horst. They were blessed with three daughters and one son.

Murph started his career on a ranch in Valentine. He loved the Sandhills, but knew that Cuming County was his home. He came back and started working at Armor Foods in West Point. He spent one week in training and was sent to the field to start buying cattle. Murph had an eye for the good ones and proceeded to work as a cattle buyer for the next 38 years. Many of his close friends were his customers, and he was very competitive when it came to his job. He might even tell those friends how disappointed he was when he didn’t get their cattle that week. Murph retired in 2002.

Murph’s passion for livestock started at an early age. He was in 4-H and FFA in high school. He was on the livestock judging team and exhibited cattle at many shows. In 1974, he and Tom Luedtke started the “Little Critters” 4-H club. He was a pioneer for 4-H in the community and loved to help the families in the club achieve many champions over the years. But more importantly, he knew the friendships developed would be lifelong. He also played basketball in high school and was on the state basketball qualifying team in 1952.

After retirement, Murph enjoyed more time at the “cabin” in Mills, Neb. He entertained many hunters, friends and anyone who wanted to make the trip to Keya Paha County. He also enjoyed playing and teaching the game of cribbage at the senior center. You could find him most days at Wisner West and Dairy Keen enjoying some ice cream and small talk. He continued to be active in 4-H with grandkids and attended many calf shows and sporting events. He was a fan of professional rodeo and watching them perform. In 2016 he moved to the Assisted Living Center in Wisner, where he enjoyed the remainder of his life. He loved the staff and the community of friends there. He was able to drive his pickup downtown for his daily route, which included ice cream and hellos.

Murph was a member of the St Joseph Catholic Church in Wisner. He passed away Oct. 8, at the age of 83 at the Wisner Care Center.

Survivors include daughters: Cameron Murphy, son Derek, of Nashville, Tenn., Riley (Chad) Meyer, children Halle and Dillon, Omaha, Gina (Randy) Bellar, children Sydney, Sutton and Regan, Wisner, Justin & Casey Bellar, children Blaine and Stockton, Wisner, Danielle Bellar, children Sevyn and Leo, Wisner, Son: JP Murphy, daughter Grace, Valentine; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Gene Murphy and Jimmy Murphy; sisters Joan Volf, Betty Murray, Mary Casey, Dottie Hyland and Rita Kay; and daughter-in-law, Billie Tinant Murphy.







