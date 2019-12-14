William Murphy

Dr. William “Bill” E. Murphy, 94, Topeka, Kan., formerly of Neligh, peacefully departed this world on Dec. 7, 2019.

In keeping with Bill’s wishes, the family will have, at a later date, a private celebration of his life. In memory of his passion for education, dentistry and caring for others, the family requests any memorials be designated for The Dr. William and Dorothy Murphy Memorial Scholarship which has been established at Doane University in Crete or the UNMC College of Dentistry in Lincoln.

To leave a message for the family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Diane Christian

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Diane Christian, 73, Omaha, formerly of Newman Grove, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery.

Hollis Frese

WAYNE — Services for Hollis Frese, 89, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Leland Einemann

Leland Einemann

WEST POINT — Services for Leland Einemann, 84, West Point, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Priscilla Hukki will officiate. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery.

DeLos Sparks

DeLos Sparks

OMAHA — Services for DeLos W. Sparks, 76, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Southwest Church of Christ, 2600 S. 124th St., in Omaha.

Gail Heiser

SPENCER — Private memorial services for Gail Heiser, 82, Lynch, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He requested to have his body donated to medical science at Vermillion, S.D.

Linda Masterson

BEEMER — Services for Linda J. Masterson, 64, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beemer. The Rev. Ryan Seymour will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Gerald Ludden

NORFOLK — Services for Gerald “Jerry” Ludden, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

