William Mullen

William P. “Bill” Mullen, 66, Denver, Colo., died Monday, March 6, 2023, at Prestige Care Center after a short battle with cancer. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
1956-2023
Bill was born on July 11, 1956, in Atkinson to John J. and Anna Marie (Disterhaupt) Mullen. The family moved to Norfolk in 1961, and Bill attended Sacred Heart Grade School, graduating from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1974. Upon graduation, Bill attended Northeast Technical Community College, earning a degree in accounting. He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
After college, Bill took his sign-painting skills learned from working after school and summers in his parents’ sign shop to Denver, where he worked in the sign industry. Bill became a well-known and respected sign artist throughout the Denver area. He retired in 2022.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman, spending time hunting, fishing, camping and canoeing with family and friends. Bill was hard working, kind, caring and a gentle man. He was an accomplished cook and loyal fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Denver Broncos.
Survivors include his mother, Anna Marie of Norfolk; son Mitchell (Lindsey) of Greeley, Colo.; siblings Mary Ellen (Terry) Brown of Oakmont, Calif., Kathleen (Ray) Spykstra of Arvada, Colo., Betty (Ric) Darrell of Omaha, Nancy (Steven) Becker of Lincoln, Mike (Linda) Mullen, John Jr. (Tami) Mullen, both of Norfolk, and Bonnie Mullen of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his spouse, Mary; father John Sr.; sister Margie; grandparents Michael and Dolly Mullen and Frank and Ida Disterhaupt; nieces Suzanne (Brown) Wiesner and Gina (Brown) Torsti.