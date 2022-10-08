NORFOLK — Services for William D. “Bill” Miller, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Home for Funeral’s Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
William Miller died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran School for their building fund.
1929-2022
The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals website.
Bill was born on April 7, 1929, in Enola, the son of David and Minnie Mae (Lovell) Miller. He attended grade school in Enola and high school at Madison High School.
Bill farmed with his father. Later, he was employed by Harding Glass prior to entering the Nebraska Army National Guard.
After 37 years of service with Nebraska Army National Guard, Sgt. Miller retired with 30 years as the unit administrator. All of his service was with the Norfolk Guard unit. Along with his “Certificate of Retirement” as a National Guard technician from National Guard Bureau of Washington, D.C., Sgt. Miller was presented “Certificate of Service” in recognition of his 37 years in the Guard.
Sgt. Miller was presented with the Nebraska National Guard Legion of Merit Award for exceptional meritorious service for service from April 12, 1962, though May 11, 1985. This was the first time this award had been presented to an enlisted member of the Nebraska Army National Guard. During his career, Bill has also earned various other awards while in the Guard.
Bill married Nadine Ann Bauer on April 24, 1951. They were united in marriage at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They were blessed with four children. The family enjoyed camping and fishing. Bill also liked to hunt.
He and Nadine raised a garden every year, and they especially enjoyed wintering in Arizona. Their priority was spending time with their family and especially the grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his children and their spouses, Mike (Diane) Miller of Norfolk, Jody (Randy) Peters of Norfolk and Greg (Rita) Miller of Sioux Falls, S.D.; nine grandchildren, Dustin (Heather) Miller and Tyler Miller of Norfolk, Jennifer (Shane) Smith of McCook, Cali (Jason) Tierney of Omaha, Katie (Eric) Hemmer of Norfolk, Andrew (Maggie) Miller, Blake (Hailey Jo) Miller, Dana (Nicholas) Deeter, all of Sioux Falls, and Curtis Miller (Kaitlyn Stradtmann) of Towson, Md.; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Reigle of Madison; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Nadine in 2011; an infant son, Jeffery; three brothers; two sisters and a grandson, Jesse.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.