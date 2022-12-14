 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

William McQuistan

William McQuistan

PENDER — Services for William F. “Bill” McQuistan, 85, Pender, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the United Church of Pender. The Rev. Dan Springer will officiate. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery near Pender.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Pender.

William McQuistan died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the Pender Community Hospital in Pender.

Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

1937-2022

William F. “Bill” McQuistan was born in Wayne on Sept. 23, 1937, the son of Edward and Margaret (Hunt) McQuistan. Following his graduation from Wakefield High School in 1955, Bill attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in agricultural economics. While at UNL, Bill was a member of the Yell Squad, serving as Yell King for two years.

On Dec. 26, 1965, he was united in marriage to Janyce Johnson in Oakland. To this marriage, four children were born: Susie, William, Michael and Todd. Bill farmed his entire adult life. He was a member of the Nebraska Army National Guard for several years, enjoyed playing golf, fishing, hunting and playing bridge.

He served on the board of Wayne County School District 25, was an elder at the Presbyterian Church in Pender, served on the board of directors of the Wayne Country Club, was president of Northeast Nebraska Feeders and president of the State Breeders & Feeders. He was proud of his Scottish roots, proud to serve with the Shriners, taking children and families to their appointments at the Shriners Hospital, and most of all, he was proud of his children and their families.

He is survived by his spouse of 56 years, Janyce of Pender; daughter Susie (Ron) Buss of Norfolk; sons William “Andy” (Becky) McQuistan of Sioux Falls, S.D., Michael (Alexis) McQuistan of Columbia, Md., and Todd (Sara) McQuistan of Lincoln and grandchildren Leah (Brandon) Yost, Daphne Buss, Madalyn, William, Edward, Andrew, Joseph, Clyde, Reece, Samuel, Molly, Max and Emma McQuistan. Bill also is survived by his brother, Neal McQuistan of Pender; brothers-in-law John Young of Blair and Jim Johnson of Fremont; a sister-in-law, Joyce Robinson of Springfield, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sister Margaret “Peggy” Young; brothers Edward “Larry” and Kenny McQuistan; and a sister-in-law, Georgia McQuistan.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Tags

In other news

William Borer

William Borer

NORFOLK — Services for William “Bill” Borer, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Albion.

Roxanne Meyer

Roxanne Meyer

WISNER — Services for Roxanne Meyer, 70, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Roxanne Meyer died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point. 

Caleb Jeppesen

Caleb Jeppesen

WAYNE — A visitation and celebration of life for Caleb J. Jeppesen, 38, Wayne, will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne.

Alice Meyer

Alice Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Alice M. Meyer, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Daniel Bennett

Daniel Bennett

AINSWORTH — Private inurnment for Daniel H. Bennett, 89, Ainsworth, will be in Rose Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Alice Meyer

Alice Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Alice M. Meyer, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Alice Meyer died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Richard Richter

Richard Richter

NORFOLK — Services for Richard E. Richter, 94, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk, also at a later date.

Kenneth Falk

Kenneth Falk

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Kenneth A. Falk, 85, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery in Murdock, Minn.

Mary Fuerhoff

Mary Fuerhoff

PIERCE — Memorial services for Mary L. Fuerhoff, 72, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara