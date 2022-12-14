PENDER — Services for William F. “Bill” McQuistan, 85, Pender, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the United Church of Pender. The Rev. Dan Springer will officiate. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery near Pender.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Pender.
William McQuistan died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at the Pender Community Hospital in Pender.
Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
1937-2022
William F. “Bill” McQuistan was born in Wayne on Sept. 23, 1937, the son of Edward and Margaret (Hunt) McQuistan. Following his graduation from Wakefield High School in 1955, Bill attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in agricultural economics. While at UNL, Bill was a member of the Yell Squad, serving as Yell King for two years.
On Dec. 26, 1965, he was united in marriage to Janyce Johnson in Oakland. To this marriage, four children were born: Susie, William, Michael and Todd. Bill farmed his entire adult life. He was a member of the Nebraska Army National Guard for several years, enjoyed playing golf, fishing, hunting and playing bridge.
He served on the board of Wayne County School District 25, was an elder at the Presbyterian Church in Pender, served on the board of directors of the Wayne Country Club, was president of Northeast Nebraska Feeders and president of the State Breeders & Feeders. He was proud of his Scottish roots, proud to serve with the Shriners, taking children and families to their appointments at the Shriners Hospital, and most of all, he was proud of his children and their families.
He is survived by his spouse of 56 years, Janyce of Pender; daughter Susie (Ron) Buss of Norfolk; sons William “Andy” (Becky) McQuistan of Sioux Falls, S.D., Michael (Alexis) McQuistan of Columbia, Md., and Todd (Sara) McQuistan of Lincoln and grandchildren Leah (Brandon) Yost, Daphne Buss, Madalyn, William, Edward, Andrew, Joseph, Clyde, Reece, Samuel, Molly, Max and Emma McQuistan. Bill also is survived by his brother, Neal McQuistan of Pender; brothers-in-law John Young of Blair and Jim Johnson of Fremont; a sister-in-law, Joyce Robinson of Springfield, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sister Margaret “Peggy” Young; brothers Edward “Larry” and Kenny McQuistan; and a sister-in-law, Georgia McQuistan.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.