NORFOLK — Graveside services with military honors for William L. “Bill” McGinty, 91, Norfolk, will be at a later date. He donated his body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board.
William McGinty died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1930-2022
William Lee was born Aug. 25, 1930, in El Paso, Texas, to William and Florence (Bentz) McGinty Sr. Bill graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Air Force from August 1948 to March 1952.
In September 1953, Bill married Marilyn A. Rahder in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with two children, Lori and Mike. After serving in the Air Force, Bill worked at the Norfolk Daily News and sold real estate. Later on, he worked for the Gerhart family at the Bank of Newman Grove and the Gerhart Insurance Agency.
Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter, Lori (Dan) Hoff; son Mike McGinty; grandchildren Courtney (Bruce) Wortman, D.J. (Stephanie) Hoff, Melissa (Matt) Hansen, Michaela DeGagne, Bailey and Riley Kraemer; great-grandchildren Lauryn, Evan, Owen, Wyatt and Elle; and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and spouse of 67 years, Marilyn, in March 2021.
