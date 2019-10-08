William Loberg Sr.

WAYNE — Services for William “Bill” Loberg Sr., 90, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church.
He died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Carroll Volunteer Fire Department, Winside Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department or Carroll VFW Post 165.
1929-2019
William Joseph “Bill” Loberg Sr. was born May 25, 1929, on a farm near Carroll to William August and Clara Babetta (Pflanz) Loberg. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Carroll. After graduating from Carroll High School in 1947, Bill served in the U.S. Army.
Bill married Monica Leise on May 29, 1956, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The couple moved to Bill’s birth place, their farm near Carroll, where they lived all of their married life.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne and the Carroll VFW Post 165. Bill was an honored and active participant in providing funeral military honors for veterans. Reading about military history and documentaries were of great interest to him.
Bill is survived by his spouse, Monica of Omaha; a daughter, Roberta (Phillip) Christensen of Bennington; a son, Bill Loberg Jr. of Carroll; two granddaughters, Paige Christensen and Lauryn Christensen of Bennington; two sisters, Lois (Ralph) Tharp of Papillion and Lucille Loberg of Norfolk; nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents.