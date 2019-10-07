William Loberg Sr.

WAYNE — Services for William “Bill” Loberg Sr., 90, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church.
He died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Carroll Volunteer Fire Department, Winside Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department or Carroll VFW Post 185.