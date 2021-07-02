William Lawrence

ST. EDWARD — Services for William D. Lawrence, 85, of St. Edward will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at the United Methodist Church in St. Edward with the Rev. Mick Goc officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, St. Edward, with military rites conducted by Crosier American Legion Post #226 of St. Edward, the Air Force Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church. Miller-Levander Funeral Home in St. Edward is in charge of arrangements.
He died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his home in St. Edward.