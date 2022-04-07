William Lauber

 Skip to main content
MILFORD — Services for William “Bill” Lauber, 59, Milford, were Saturday, March 26, at the Milford High School gymnasium in Milford.

Lauber Funeral Home in Milford was in charge of the arrangements.

1962-2022

Revered funeral director, father, brother and grandfather William (Bill) J. Lauber of Milford passed away on March 17, 2022, north of Pond Creek, Okla., at the age of 59.

Bill was born in Geneva on Dec. 19, 1962, the youngest child of Wendell W. Lauber and Norma R. (Kuiken) Lauber. Bill was a 1981 graduate of Geneva High School, attended Kearney State College and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s degree in mortuary science.

During his college years, he was also a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity.

In January 1992, Bill purchased the Moore’s Funeral Homes of Friend, Milford and Beaver Crossing, where he spent many years conducting funerals for various families and communities.

Bill’s career legacy was laced with achievement. In 2002-03, he represented the State of Nebraska, serving as the president of the Nebraska Funeral Directors Association and also served as a policy board member for the National Funeral Directors Association. Bill later went on to serve a five-year term on the board of examiners, funeral directors and embalmers and the Nebraska State Department of Health.

Up until his passing, he was the chairman of the legislative committee for the NeFDA and was instrumental in various legislative bill passages. In 2018, he opened Blue Valley Crematory as an addition to Lauber Funeral Homes to serve the communities increasing needs for crematory services.

Bill was also a part of various community organizations, including being a member of the Milford United Methodist Church, Milford Chamber of Commerce, Milford Kiwanis Club, Milford and Friend Masonic Lodges, Shrine, Scottish Rite and Order of the Eastern Star.

In addition to his lengthy career, Bill was known for his family values and larger-than-life personality. Bill was married to his high school sweetheart, Christine M. Merritt, on June 28, 1986, in Norfolk. From this union came four children: Whitney, Michael, Madison and Regan Lauber.

Bill enjoyed the outdoors and lived life to the fullest, participating in many activities to include boating, flying, golfing, scuba diving, harvesting on the family farm. He particularly loved boating and created a family tradition of spending a week at the Lake of the Ozarks annually.

Bill also had a passion for flying after obtaining his pilot’s license and spent the past several years traveling the country with his beloved spouse and family flying his father’s Twin Engine Comanche plane.

Bill will be remembered for his vivacious spirit, animated jokes and stories, and devotion to his Christian faith. He was an avid Husker football fan, sports connoisseur, and had a taste for eclectic music that ranged from punk to the classics.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Whitney and Colton Chrisman of Lincoln; son Michael Lauber and girlfriend Kaylee Chrisman of Lincoln; and daughter Madison Lauber and boyfriend Caden Foster of Austin, Texas; brother Jerry and sister-in-law Sharon Lauber of Geneva; twin brothers, Brad and Bryan Lauber of Geneva; stepmother Louise Lauber of Lincoln; stepbrothers Chris and Sally Barnard of Lincoln, Paul and Linda Barnard of Aliso Viejo, Calif.; grandchildren Carver and Kyla Chrisman of Lincoln; father- and mother-in-law James and Elenore Merritt of Norfolk; brothers and sisters-in-law Steve and Kathie Merritt of Kearney, David and Heidi Merritt, Brent and Cary Meyer, Patrick and Mary Hammond, all of Norfolk, aunt Helen Witmer; cousin Eric and Susan Witmer, all of Philipsburg, Kan.; along with several nephews, nieces, cousins and relatives.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Norma Lauber, and uncle Claiton Lauber.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation and scholarships.

