CREIGHTON — Services for William “Bill” Kruse Sr., 85, of Winnetoon are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
William Kruse Sr. died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
ALBION — Services for Carolyn M. Seier, 68, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Albion.
ATKINSON — Services for Carol Boese, 64, of Stuart will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson with the Rev. Wayne Owens officiating. Burial will be in the Hope Enterprise Cemetery near O’Neill at a later date.
STUART — Memorial services for Kathryn “Tootie” Shald, 86, formerly of Stuart, will be held at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart in the spring. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Robert W. “Bob” Micheel, 79, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be at a later date.
AINSWORTH — Services for Allen R. Baragar, 58, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Evangelical Free Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
COLERIDGE — Graveside service for Mrs. LaVern (Charlotte) Walton, 89, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Newcastle, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Coleridge City Cemetery in Coleridge.
WAYNE — Services for Lynn Gamble, 79, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
