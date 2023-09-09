EWING — Services for William “Bill” Koenig, 58, of Ewing will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in rural Ewing with the Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Ewing.
Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 5 p.m. rosary. Arrangements are entrusted to Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.
William Koenig died unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at his home in Ewing.
1965-2023
William Joseph Koenig was born June 12, 1965, in Neligh to Jerome and Elaine (Stevenson) Koenig. He grew up on the family farm, south of Ewing with his four siblings, Anne, Kathy, Steve and Tom. Bill graduated from Ewing High School in 1983. He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated in 1987 with his bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Bill worked in Lincoln at Fiserv as an IT specialist before moving back to Ewing. He owned and operated Koenig Feed and Supply for many years. Bill was very active in the Ewing community. He taught CCD classes and was a lector at St. Peter de Alcantara Catholic Church in Ewing. Bill was also a 20 year member of the Ewing Volunteer Fire Department and served as an EMT. Bill sold the feed store and became a truck driver. He drove mobile MRI units around Nebraska and Eastern Colorado for Shared Medical Services at the time of his passing.
Bill liked to hunt, fish, garden, read and spend time with his family. He was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker Fan and will be remembered for his good sense of humor.
Bill is survived by his mother, Elaine Koenig of Norfolk; four siblings, Anne Frisinger of Norfolk, Kathy (Noland) Rockey of Norfolk, Steve (Carolyn) Koenig of Shelton and Tom Koenig of Cordova; nieces and nephews, Sarah Frisinger, Adam (Rose) Frisinger, Derek (Whitney) Rockey, Garrett (Ashley) Rockey, Allison (Jordan) Mason, Maggie Koenig, Jessica Koenig; great-nieces and -nephews, Alexandra Frisinger, Aiden Frisinger, Alyssa Rockey, Ava Rockey, Lilah Rockey, Norah Rockey; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerome Koenig in 2001.
Memorials may be directed to his family for future designation.