William Kirby Jr.

BATTLE CREEK — Graveside services for William A. “Bill” Kirby Jr. will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Battle Creek.
———
William Anthony “Bill” Kirby Jr. passed away peacefully in Clearwater, Fla., on July 22, 2021, at the age of 72.
Bill was born on Oct. 30, 1948, in Osmond, to the late William and Evalyn (Tuma) Kirby. He was the third of nine siblings. Bill attended Wausa Public Schools and graduated in 1966. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln after graduation.
Bill went on to start and operate several businesses and moved to Clearwater, Fla., in 1987 to start Kirby Grinding Services. He operated the business up until his death.
Bill was a great brother, uncle, brother-in-law and a loyal friend to many. Many remember him as “The Duke.” He was a charter member of Phi Zappa Krappa. He loved sports with his teams being the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Bucs, the Rays and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
He was a gentleman and very generous to all. He led a good life and will be missed by all who met him.
Bill is survived by his brothers Neil Kirby (Terri) of Elkhorn, Greg Kirby (Mary) of Omaha and Mark Kirby of Crofton; his sisters, Kathy O’Brien (Dave) of Yankton and Sandy White of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and in-laws Dan Barnett of Hot Springs, Ark., Dan Wetherell of St. Peter’s, Mo., and Lou Van Dyke of Omaha.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Evalyn Kirby; brother Kevin Kirby; and sisters Sheila Barnett and Nancy Wetherell.
Memorials will be directed by the family.