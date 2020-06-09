William Kingsbury

NORFOLK — Memorial services for William B. “Bill” Kingsbury, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at the Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Graveside services will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Bazile Mills. Military rites will be at the Northern Heights Baptist Church, conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, Nebraska American Legion Riders and the U.S. Navy.
He died at his residence on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1946-2020
Bill was born on Jan. 2, 1946, in Gregory, S.D., to Burton and Ida (Hanson) Kingsbury. Bill attended grade school in the Gregory area and graduated from Gregory High School in 1964. He received a two-year degree from the former Teachers State College in Springfield, S.D. Bill served in the U.S. Navy from Dec. 6, 1965, until his honorable discharge on Oct. 17, 1969. He served on board the USS Lynde McCormick and served two tours to Vietnam.
He married Doris Ehrenberg in 1977 at the Grace Bible Church in Creighton.
Bill worked electrical maintenance for various places in the Norfolk area. Bill was a member of the Northern Heights Baptist Church where he was involved with numerous activities throughout his life. He was a life member of the Norfolk VFW and American Legion, charter member of A.L.R., he volunteered at the Norfolk Veterans Home and assisted with V.F.W. activities, was active with the Legion color guard, and the American Legion Riders. He loved God, family, and his country.
Survivors include his spouse, Doris Kingsbury; a son, Carl (Vandy) Kingsbury; two grandchildren, Cameron (Ashley) and Cassandra (Ryan); three sisters, Grace Gillette, Donna (Kevin) Lucas and Millie Kenzy; a brother, Wayne (friend Janice) Kingsbury; numerous nieces and nephews; mother-in-law Audrey Weigel; and sisters-in-law Virginia Kingsbury and Carol Smith.
He was preceded in death by parents, Burton and Ida (Hanson) Kingsbury; his brothers, Robert Kingsbury and John Kingsbury; his brother-in-law, Ralph Kenzy; and a nephew, Brock Kingsbury.
Soloist will be John Grimes, and the organist will be Eileen Damme.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.