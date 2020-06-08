William Kingsbury

NORFOLK — Memorial services for William B. “Bill” Kingsbury, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at the Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Graveside services will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Bazile Mills. Military rites will be at the Northern Heights Baptist Church and conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, Nebraska American Legion Riders and the U.S. Navy.
He died at his residence on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.