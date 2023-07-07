 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

William Kelly

O’NEILL — Memorial services for William O. Kelly, 95, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Inurnment will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military honors by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Biglin’s Mortuary with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary.

William Kelly died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.

1927-2023

William Owen Kelly was born on Sept. 5, 1927, in O’Neill to James and Mary (Bain) Kelly. He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1945, where he really enjoyed sports, especially football. After graduation, he then enlisted into the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Caelum and the USS General H.W. Butner, where he spent time in the Great Lakes and Singapore.

Kelly returned to O’Neill after his honorable discharge in July 1946 to work for his father at Kelly’s Plumbing/Well Service. He was introduced to Marie Fox by his friends George and Opal Bosn; Opal just happened to be Marie’s sister. He eventually followed Marie to California, where they were united in marriage on Jan. 27, 1951, in Paramount, Calif.

They returned to O’Neill in 1953, where Kelly again worked for the family business. When his father passed suddenly in 1957, Kelly took over the company and added trenching to the business. He operated it until his retirement in 1998 when he sold out. Soon after his retirement, Marie was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Kelly became her caregiver until he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2006. Marie passed away in 2009.

He enjoyed fishing and traveling. Starting in 1991, the couple spent many winters in South Padre, Texas. Kelly was an avid Husker fan, loved the TV shows M*A*S*H and Gun Smoke. He enjoyed playing Monopoly with his family.

Kelly was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.

He is survived by his two children, Dana (Kord) Benson of O’Neill and John (Trudy Freudenburg) Kelly of Norfolk; two grandsons, Joe Kelly and Thomas (Bethany) Kelly; siblings Eileen Spittler of Beaverton, Ore., and Jim (Virginia) Kelly of El Paso, Texas; brother-in-law Jerry Austin of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.

William was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Marie Kelly in 2009; daughter-in-law Margaret Kelly in 2007; brothers Fritz Kelly and George Kelly; and sister Mary Lois Austin.

The family requests casual attire at visitation and funeral.

Tags

In other news

Donald and Sharon Miller

Donald and Sharon Miller

VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Donald Miller, 90, and Sharon Miller, 87, Verdigre, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. Delores Ruzicka will officiate.

James Coulter

James Coulter

NORFOLK — Services for James N. “Jim” Coulter, 65,  Norfolk, formerly of Oregon, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. James Coulter died Monday, July 3, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Donald Hart

Donald Hart

CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Hart, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Donald Hart died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Brad Claus

Brad Claus

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Brad A. Claus, 59, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 10, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Mike Moreno will officiate.

Brad Claus

Brad Claus

NORFOLK — Services for Brad A. Claus, 59, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Brad Claus died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Gladys Frank

Gladys Frank

STANTON — Services for Gladys Frank, 96, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.

Virginia Raasch

Virginia Raasch

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Raasch, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Virginia Raasch died Monday, July 3, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Kenneth Palmer

Kenneth Palmer

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Kenneth D. “Ken” Palmer, 63, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Kenneth Palmer died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

William Hintz

William Hintz

PIERCE — Services for William D. “Bill” Hintz, 80, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara