O’NEILL — Memorial services for William O. Kelly, 95, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Inurnment will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military honors by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
Memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Biglin’s Mortuary with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus rosary.
William Kelly died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
1927-2023
William Owen Kelly was born on Sept. 5, 1927, in O’Neill to James and Mary (Bain) Kelly. He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1945, where he really enjoyed sports, especially football. After graduation, he then enlisted into the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Caelum and the USS General H.W. Butner, where he spent time in the Great Lakes and Singapore.
Kelly returned to O’Neill after his honorable discharge in July 1946 to work for his father at Kelly’s Plumbing/Well Service. He was introduced to Marie Fox by his friends George and Opal Bosn; Opal just happened to be Marie’s sister. He eventually followed Marie to California, where they were united in marriage on Jan. 27, 1951, in Paramount, Calif.
They returned to O’Neill in 1953, where Kelly again worked for the family business. When his father passed suddenly in 1957, Kelly took over the company and added trenching to the business. He operated it until his retirement in 1998 when he sold out. Soon after his retirement, Marie was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Kelly became her caregiver until he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2006. Marie passed away in 2009.
He enjoyed fishing and traveling. Starting in 1991, the couple spent many winters in South Padre, Texas. Kelly was an avid Husker fan, loved the TV shows M*A*S*H and Gun Smoke. He enjoyed playing Monopoly with his family.
Kelly was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.
He is survived by his two children, Dana (Kord) Benson of O’Neill and John (Trudy Freudenburg) Kelly of Norfolk; two grandsons, Joe Kelly and Thomas (Bethany) Kelly; siblings Eileen Spittler of Beaverton, Ore., and Jim (Virginia) Kelly of El Paso, Texas; brother-in-law Jerry Austin of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
William was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Marie Kelly in 2009; daughter-in-law Margaret Kelly in 2007; brothers Fritz Kelly and George Kelly; and sister Mary Lois Austin.
The family requests casual attire at visitation and funeral.