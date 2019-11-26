Weather Alert

...STRONG WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE REGION TODAY
AND TONIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 7 TO 12 INCHES.
WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
WEST CENTRAL IOWA.

* WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY.

* IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BECOME VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY WITH THE POTENTIAL
FOR NEAR BLIZZARD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD
IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE
BRANCHES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN
YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

&&

William Keeshan

ALBION — Memorial services for William D. “Bill” Keeshan, 81, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162 and VFW Post 736 of Albion, U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.

He died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.

Levander Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

