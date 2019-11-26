William Keeshan

ALBION — Memorial services for William D. “Bill” Keeshan, 81, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162 and VFW Post 736 of Albion, U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.
He died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.
Levander Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.