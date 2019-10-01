You are the owner of this article.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR

* PORTIONS OF IOWA AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS,
IN IOWA, FREMONT, HARRISON, MILLS, MONONA, MONTGOMERY, PAGE,
POTTAWATTAMIE, AND SHELBY. IN NEBRASKA, BOONE, BURT, BUTLER,
CASS, COLFAX, CUMING, DODGE, DOUGLAS, GAGE, JEFFERSON,
JOHNSON, LANCASTER, MADISON, NEMAHA, OTOE, PAWNEE, PLATTE,
RICHARDSON, SALINE, SARPY, SAUNDERS, SEWARD, STANTON,
THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON.

* THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING

* MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF RAINFALL WILL AFFECT THE AREA INTO TONIGHT,
ELEVATING THE RISK FOR FLASH FLOODING. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO
3 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE WHERE HEAVIER BANDS OF STORMS SET UP.
WHERE STORMS MOVE OVER THE SAME AREA REPEATEDLY, LOCALLY HIGHER
AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. AS WE HEAD TOWARD THE LATE AFTERNOON AND
EVENING THE FOCUS WILL TREND FROM ACROSS THE OUTLOOK AREA MORE
TOWARD SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.

* RAPID RISES OF RIVERS, STREAMS, AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS COULD
OCCUR. URBANIZED AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS COULD BE PARTICULARLY
IMPACTED BY FLOODWATER. ROADWAYS COULD BECOME FLOODED.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.

&&

William Karmann

William Karmann

STANTON — Services for William D. “Bill” Karmann, 91, Stanton, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.

He died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Stanton Health Center.

Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.

1928-2019

William was born Aug. 16, 1928, in Stanton County to his parents, Thomas and Rose (Tejkl) Karmann. He attended country school in Stanton County. Bill farmed his entire life until he moved to Stanton in 1975.

He is survived by nephews Ken (Adeline) Hanel of West Point, Wayne (Peg) Morfeld of Columbus, Doug (Debra) Morfeld of Leonard, Texas, Ron (Jackie) Hanel of Clarkson, and Tom (Robin) Morfeld of Tyron, Okla.; nieces Mary (Jim) Pick of Hartington and Sue Morfeld of Norfolk; and great- nephews and -nieces.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Emma Hanel and Lil Morfeld; and nephew Tim Morfeld.

Music will be provided by organist Marianne Psotta and St. Peter’s Church Choir. Pallbearers will be Corey Hanel, David Hanel, Mark Hanel and Mark Wiese.

Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.

Delphia McConnell

Delphia McConnell

ALMA — Graveside services for Delphia M. McConnell, 97, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Alma Cemetery in Alma.

Eileen Klug

NORFOLK — Services for Eileen M. Klug, 98, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Herbert Boecker

Herbert Boecker

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Herbert Boecker, 87, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Kelvin Molacek

Kelvin Molacek

SCHUYLER — Services for Kelvin Molacek, 59, Schuyler, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler. The Rev. Sarah Gengler will officiate with burial at a later date.

Lorita Gubbels

Lorita Gubbels

RANDOLPH — Services for Lorita E. Gubbels, 94, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Randolph.

Mark Vanderbeek

ATKINSON — Services for Mark A. Vanderbeek, 34, Bellevue, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Atkinson.

Ina Beth Engel

PLAINVIEW — Services for Ina Beth (Frazer) Engel, 96, Norfolk, formerly of Plainview, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. The Rev. Mark Crist will officiate with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Paul Dartman

Paul Dartman

CREIGHTON — Services for Paul Dartman, 80, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American L…

Jerry Denton

WAYNE — Services for Jerry L. Denton, 76, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

