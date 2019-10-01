William Karmann

STANTON — Services for William D. “Bill” Karmann, 91, Stanton, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.
He died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Stanton Health Center.
Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.
1928-2019
William was born Aug. 16, 1928, in Stanton County to his parents, Thomas and Rose (Tejkl) Karmann. He attended country school in Stanton County. Bill farmed his entire life until he moved to Stanton in 1975.
He is survived by nephews Ken (Adeline) Hanel of West Point, Wayne (Peg) Morfeld of Columbus, Doug (Debra) Morfeld of Leonard, Texas, Ron (Jackie) Hanel of Clarkson, and Tom (Robin) Morfeld of Tyron, Okla.; nieces Mary (Jim) Pick of Hartington and Sue Morfeld of Norfolk; and great- nephews and -nieces.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Emma Hanel and Lil Morfeld; and nephew Tim Morfeld.
Music will be provided by organist Marianne Psotta and St. Peter’s Church Choir. Pallbearers will be Corey Hanel, David Hanel, Mark Hanel and Mark Wiese.
Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.