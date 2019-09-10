William Jochum

Services and a celebration of life for William L. Jochum, 76, Phoenix, Ariz., are pending.
1943-2019
William L. Jochum passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Born July 2, 1943, in Norfolk, he was the son of Art and Josephine Jochum. Raised in Norfolk, Bill later served in the U.S. Air Force and attended Wayne State College. After college, he worked as a teacher at Norfolk High School before working selflessly for 50 years in the insurance industry.
Bill was a beloved spouse, father, grandfather and friend. He devoted his spare time to his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He loved participating in and watching sports, especially tennis, traveling and reading a good book. He was always one to have a good joke ready. Bill impacted the lives of many through his kind words and actions.
Bill is survived by his spouse, Daria Jochum; his son, Chad Jochum (mother Barbara Jochum) of Norfolk; his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Tawnya Morris of Phoenix; his four grandchildren, Calvin and Jenna Jochum of Norfolk, Cooper and Kalleigh Morris of Phoenix; three brothers, Larry (Roberta) Jochum of Virginia Beach, Va., Jerry (Donna) Jochum of Lincoln and Doug (Sue) Jochum of Dallas, Texas; two sisters, LaVonne Boyd of Sacramento, Calif., and JoAnne Witte of Norfolk; and his brother’s spouses, Ruth Jochum of Columbus and Marie Jochum of Phoenix.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers, Art Jochum, who was of Wichita, Kan., Dan Jochum, who was of Columbus, and Dave Jochum, who was of Temecula, Calif.; and his two sisters, Dulah Phillips who was of Atlanta and Jeanne Jochum who was of Norfolk and Phoenix.