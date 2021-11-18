VERDIGRE — Services for William “Bill” Jedlicka, 62, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. William Jedlicka died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at his residence.
WAYNE — Services for Kevin D. Hammer, 66, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
CLARKSON — Services for Regina A. Gall, 81, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Bonnie L. Mohlfeld, 78, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Bonnie Mohlfeld died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
LAUREL — Memorial services for Kathryn L. Pehrson, 102, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.
HOSKINS — Services for Shirley B. Brudigan, 85, Hoskins, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate with burial in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
BASSETT — Services for Michael E. Foster, 64, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
WAUSA — Services for Joan Benson, 67, Sioux Falls, S.D., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Joan Benson died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
NORFOLK — Services for Linda M. Beam, 71, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Matt Gilmore and Doug Shelton will officiate.