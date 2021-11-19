You have permission to edit this article.
William Jedlicka

VERDIGRE— Services for William “Bill” Jedlicka, 62, of Verdigre will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7:30 p.m. wake.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.

William Jedlicka died at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, after a three-year battle with cancer.

1959-2021

William “Bill” Jedlicka was born Sept. 4, 1959, to Otto “Bud” Jedlicka and Ethel Jedlicka. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Bill attended Verdigre Public School, graduating in 1977. In 1979, Bill received his associate degree at Lincoln School of Commerce.

He worked at Pepsi in Lincoln and later at Gambles in Yankton as a manager trainee. In 1980, Bill joined his parents at the Gambles store in Verdigre, which had been in the family since 1947. During that time, he met the love of his life, Linda Beiriger. They married in 1984. In the fall of 1987, Bill and Linda bought the hardware store and it became Jedlicka’s Hardware Hank.

A few years later, Bill and Linda were blessed by the birth of daughter Danielle in 1989 and son Michael in 1993.

Bill was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, a volunteer for 40 years with the Verdigre Fire Department, and 32-year volunteer with the Verdigre Rescue Squad. He was a member of the Verdigre Improvement Club and former main street committee. Bill was on the on the board of directors of North Central Public Power. He served on several statewide committees for the NREA. He was the voice of the Hawks for the Verdigre Hawks and then Niobrara-Verdigre Cougars, announcing junior high, junior varsity, and varsity football games.

Bill enjoyed going out with family and friends to Nebraska football games. Bill went on many trips, with family and friends, snowmobiling and skiing. He was a regular at coffee and a friend to everyone.

He is survived by wife, Linda Jedlicka of Verdigre; children Danielle (Brandon) Van Buren and Michael Jedlicka, all of Verdigre; three grandchildren, Benson, Bryton and Acelynn of Verdigre; sister Carol Gragert of Elkhorn; brother John Jedlicka of Omaha; father- and mother-in-law Don and Pat Beiriger of Norfolk; brother-in-law Robert (Teri) Beiriger of Loxahatchee, Fla.; sisters-in-law Diane (Tracy) Cooper of Clarkson and Joanne Jones of Blair; and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Ethel Jedlicka; sister Marlene Kelly; and brother-in-law, Dean Gragert.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

