William Iversen

WAHOO — Services for William P. Iversen, 81, Wahoo, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W. Eighth St., in Wahoo. The Rev. Bob Hayden will officiate. Burial will be in Sunrise Cemetery in Wahoo. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Air Force, American Legion 82 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4502.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

1939-2021

William Peter Iversen entered into rest on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Saunders Medical Center Long Term Care in Wahoo.

He was born on Nov. 20, 1939, in Winside, to Howard and Marian (Andersen) Iversen. Bill started school at District 28 South and finished his elementary and high school education at Winside High School and graduated in 1957.

Bill served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1965 and was stationed in France.

He married Genevieve “Jenny” Griese on July 20, 1969, in Sutton. The couple lived in Lincoln, Swedeburg and Wahoo.

Before going to the service, Bill worked for area farmers and drove milk truck for AMPI in Laurel.

After the service, he started work in the U.S. Post Office in 1966 in Lincoln and then the post office in Wahoo until 2000.

After retiring from the post office, Bill had many part-time jobs in Wahoo and had been a bus driver for Wahoo Public Schools for 50 years.

Bill was very active in Bethlehem Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post 82. Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and especially enjoyed going to all their sporting events.

He is survived by his spouse of 51 years, Genevieve “Jenny;” sons Jayson (Lora) and Jayme (Ashley), all of Wahoo; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; siblings Greta Grubbs of Lincoln, Nancy (Wayne) Krass of Lincoln and Tom Iversen of Lincoln; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

The funeral will be lived streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

